Agencias

ADVISORY OLYMPICS-2020/NEWS CONFERENCE

Por
REUTERSJUN 11
11 de Junio de 2021

Tokyo 2020 officials hold news conference after roundtable

Start: 11 Jun 2021 02:50 GMT

End: 11 Jun 2021 03:40 GMT

TOKYO, JAPAN - Tokyo 2020 Games Delivery Officer Hidemasa Nakamura and roundtable chairperson Nobuhiko Nakamura hold a news conference following a roundtable of experts on COVID-19 counter-measures at the Summer Games.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: FOREIGN POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Japan

Topic: Sports

Audio: NATURAL/JAPANESE

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Tokio 2021: atletas mexicanos denunciaron el abandono de la Federación Mexicana de Natación

Tokio 2021: atletas mexicanos denunciaron el abandono de la Federación Mexicana de Natación

Cuando Yuri apareció junto a He-Man: el extraño crossover de la cantante y Los amos del universo

