Viernes 11 de Junio de 2021
Agencias

ADVISORY G7-SUMMIT/ROYALS

Por
REUTERSJUN 11
11 de Junio de 2021

U.S. first lady to visit British school with duchess Kate

Start: 11 Jun 2021 11:58 GMT

End: 11 Jun 2021 12:29 GMT

CORNWALL: - U.S. first lady Jill Biden will join Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, for a trip to a school in Cornwall as the senior members of Britain's royal family join world leaders for series of events around the G7 summit on Friday.

