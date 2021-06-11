ADVISORY G7-SUMMIT/

G7 leaders meet in Britain for first summit since 2019

Start: 11 Jun 2021 05:51 GMT

End: 11 Jun 2021 12:00 GMT

CARBIS BAY, UNITED KINGDOM - Group of Seven leaders meet in the first in-person G7 summit for two years. Main issues are China, Russia, COVID-19 and climate change. The summit, in the southwestern English region of Cornwall, will run June 11-13.

ATTENDEES:

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson

U.S. President Joe Biden

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

French President Emmanuel Macron

German Chancellor Angela Merkel

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen

President of the European Council Charles Michel

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison

South Korean President Moon Jae-in

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (no longer expected to attend due to COVID-19 situation in India)

