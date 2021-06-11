COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Viernes 11 de Junio de 2021
ADVISORY G7-SUMMIT/

Por
REUTERS
11 de Junio de 2021

G7: Arrivals and Prince of Wales' speech

Start: 11 Jun 2021 16:59 GMT

End: 11 Jun 2021 18:45 GMT

CORNWALL - G7 leaders pose for family photo as they arrive for an evening reception, speech by Prince of Wales and opening remarks

1805g Family photo

Expected from 1820g Opening remarks and Prince of Wales' speech

1830g arrival of South Korean President

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: HOST BROADCASTER

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United Kingdom

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

