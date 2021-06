G7 Leaders family photo ahead of evening reception

Start: 11 Jun 2021 16:59 GMT

End: 11 Jun 2021 17:59 GMT

CORNWALL - G7 leaders pose for family photo as they arrive for an evening reception

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: HOST BROADCASTER

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United Kingdom

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com