COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Jueves 10 de Junio de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY G7-SUMMIT/EU

Por
REUTERSJUN 10
9 de Junio de 2021

EU leaders hold news conference ahead of G7 summit

Start: 10 Jun 2021 07:05 GMT

End: 10 Jun 2021 07:45 GMT

BRUSSELS - EU Council President Charles Michel and EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen hold news conference ahead of G7 summit.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: EUROPEAN UNION

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Belgium

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL, ENGLISH, FRENCH AND GERMAN SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Autoridades negaron enfrentamientos armados en Guerrero, pobladores insistieron con terribles videos

Autoridades negaron enfrentamientos armados en Guerrero, pobladores insistieron con terribles videos

Gobierno Federal apoyará a CDMX en reactivación de Línea 12 del Metro

Con tristeza y memes: Así reaccionó México a la trágica muerte de George, el monito de los stickers y Tik Tok

Llega la alta montaña a la vuelta a Suiza: así se correrá la quinta etapa

La Unión Europea cargó contra la reforma electoral en Hong Kong y dijo que rompe el principio de “un país, dos sistemas”

DEPORTES

Polémica en América: Roger Martínez asistió a una fiesta en medio de la crisis por COVID-19 en Colombia

Polémica en América: Roger Martínez asistió a una fiesta en medio de la crisis por COVID-19 en Colombia

Campazzo sufrió ante una veterana leyenda de la NBA y los Denver Nuggets fueron arrollados por los Phoenix Suns

Es licenciado en Ciencias Ambientales y le mostró la única tarjeta roja a Messi en el Barcelona: quién es el árbitro español que dirigirá en la Copa América

La historia del hondureño que se convirtió en la figura de la Copa América de 2001, pero su rebeldía e indisciplina complicaron su carrera

Cuál será el aforo permitido para los partidos de la Copa Oro

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Adiós, Belinda: Lupillo Rivera reveló por primera vez el diseño con el que se cubrió el tatuaje de la cantante

Adiós, Belinda: Lupillo Rivera reveló por primera vez el diseño con el que se cubrió el tatuaje de la cantante

No podía desayunar donde Andrea Legarreta y Galilea Montijo: Alex Kaffie denunció clasismo en el programa Hoy

Survivor México: por qué Paco y Gary encendieron la polémica

Sergio Goyri dio carpetazo a su polémica con Yalitza Aparicio: “lo mío con la señora ya pasó”

Se cumplen 50 años del estreno de “Reto a muerte”, la primera película dirigida por Steven Spielberg

TENDENCIAS

Segunda dosis: qué sucede si no me llaman para la siguiente aplicación

Segunda dosis: qué sucede si no me llaman para la siguiente aplicación

¿Será necesario un refuerzo de las vacunas COVID? Qué se sabe hasta ahora

Por qué los médicos dicen que hay que prestarle más atención al hígado graso

Árboles gigantes, tours cerveceros y cuevas volcánicas: tres imperdibles road trips en California

El nuevo B-SUV que llegará desde Brasil este año ya tiene nombre propio