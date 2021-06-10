ADVISORY 4230-G7-SUMMIT/BIDENS-BAR

Bidens arrive for evening drinks at Cornwall bar

U.S. President Joe Biden and his wife Jill were filmed arriving for a drink at a hotel bar in Cornwall on Thursday (June 10) evening after meeting British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

