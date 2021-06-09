COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Miércoles 9 de Junio de 2021
Agencias

ADVISORY PERU-ELECTION/FUJIMORI --TIME APPROX

Por
REUTERSJUN 09
Peruvian presidential candidate Keiko Fujimori gives newser

Start: 09 Jun 2021 23:00 GMT

End: 10 Jun 2021 00:00 GMT

LIMA - Peruvian Right-wing presidential candidate Keiko Fujimori gives a news conference as her rival, socialist Pedro Castillo, holds a razor-thin lead in the deeply divided country's presidential election with almost all votes processed, though with a gap of just 70,000, contested ballots could still be decisive.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NO USE PERU

DIGITAL: NO USE PERU

Source: AMERICA TV

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Peru

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL WITH SPANISH SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

