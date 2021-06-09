ADVISORY PERU-ELECTION/FUJIMORI --TIME APPROX

Peruvian presidential candidate Keiko Fujimori gives newser
Start: 09 Jun 2021 23:00 GMT
End: 10 Jun 2021 00:00 GMT
LIMA - Peruvian Right-wing presidential candidate Keiko Fujimori gives a news conference as her rival, socialist Pedro Castillo, holds a razor-thin lead in the deeply divided country's presidential election with almost all votes processed, though with a gap of just 70,000, contested ballots could still be decisive.
