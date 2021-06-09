COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Agencias

ADVISORY G7-SUMMIT/EU

Por
REUTERSJUN 09
9 de Junio de 2021

EU leaders hold news conference ahead of G7 summit

Start: 10 Jun 2021 07:00 GMT

End: 10 Jun 2021 12:00 GMT

BRUSSELS - EU Council President Charles Michel and EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen hold news conference ahead of G7 summit.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: EUROPEAN UNION

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Belgium

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL, ENGLISH, FRENCH AND GERMAN SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

