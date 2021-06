ADVISORY G7-SUMMIT/BIDEN-ARRIVAL --UPDATED SOURCE

U.S. President Biden arrives in UK for G7 Summit

Royal Air Force Mildenhall, United Kingdom - U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrive in UK for G7 Summit.

SCHEDULE:

1840GMT - Arrival at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, United Kingdom (UK POOL)

1935GMT - President Biden and first lady Jill Biden deliver remarks to US Air Force personnel and their families stationed at Royal Air Force Mildenhall (UK POOL)

