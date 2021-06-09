COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
ADVISORY BRITAIN-EU/NIRELAND-SEFCOVIC

Por
REUTERSJUN 09
9 de Junio de 2021

EU's Sefcovic holds newser on post-Brexit trade with N.Ireland

Start: 09 Jun 2021 12:00 GMT

End: 09 Jun 2021 12:00 GMT

LONDON - European Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic gives news conference after meeting with British Brexit minister David Frost to discuss differences over post-Brexit trade with Northern Ireland.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: EUROPEAN UNION

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Belgium

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

