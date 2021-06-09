COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Miércoles 9 de Junio de 2021
ADVISORY BRITAIN-EU/NIRELAND-SEFCOVIC -- UPDATED DETAILS --

REUTERS
9 de Junio de 2021

EU's Sefcovic holds newser on post-Brexit trade with N.Ireland

Start: 09 Jun 2021 12:20 GMT

End: 09 Jun 2021 13:15 GMT

**EDITORS PLEASE NOTE - UPDATED SOURCE TO UK POOL (ACCESS ALL) **

LONDON - European Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic gives news conference after meeting with British Brexit minister David Frost to discuss differences over post-Brexit trade with Northern Ireland.

Jóvenes en riesgo y UCIs a reventar: Bogotá cerca del colapso hospitalario

Problemas en Mercedes: el tenso cruce entre Valtteri Bottas y Toto Wolff por los resultados en Baku

La misteriosa reaparición de Vicente Fernández Jr.: anunció colaboración y después borró el rastro

“La niña dorada de Hollywood”: el doodle de hoy le rinde homenaje a Shirley Temple

