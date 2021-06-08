COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Martes 8 de Junio de 2021
Agencias

ADVISORY USA-IMMIGRATION/HARRIS-NEWS CONFERENCE

Por
REUTERSJUN 08
8 de Junio de 2021

Harris holds media availability in Mexico

Start: 08 Jun 2021 22:04 GMT

End: 08 Jun 2021 22:45 GMT

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO - U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris holds a media availability after meetings in Mexico City. Harris traveled to Mexico City to spearhead the Biden administration's efforts to deal with an increase in migration at the U.S. southern border.

++SCHEDULE (Time approx):

2145GMT (DELAYED) - start of media availability

Restrictions:

BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA

US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA

NON-US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE IN BROADCASTS. NO USE BY AUSTRALIA BROADCASTER WEBSITES

Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: Natural/English/Spanish

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

