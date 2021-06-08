COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Martes 8 de Junio de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY POSSIBLE ONLY - BOSNIA-WARCRIMES/MLADIC--UPDATED DETAILS

Por
REUTERSJUN 08
7 de Junio de 2021

UN judges issue final judgement against Mladic

Start: 08 Jun 2021 14:42 GMT

End: 08 Jun 2021 14:42 GMT

EDITORS PLEASE NOTE: LIVE EVENT START TIME HAS BEEN DELAYED DUE TO ONGOING LIVE EVENT. PLEASE MONITOR FOR UPDATES.

THE HAGUE - Judges at the U.N. court in The Hague will pronounce their final judgement in the case against former Bosnian Serb military commander Ratko Mladic who has appealed his life sentence for war crimes and crimes against humanity, including genocide, during the break-up of the former Yugoslavia in the 1990s.

SCHEDULE:

1300GMT Hearing begins

1330GMT Hearing broadcast begins after 30-minute delay

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: MICT

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Netherlands

Topic: Crime / Law / Justice

Audio: ORIGINAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Impartidores de justicia exigen invalidar la reforma judicial que amplía el mandato de Arturo Saldívar en la SCJN

Impartidores de justicia exigen invalidar la reforma judicial que amplía el mandato de Arturo Saldívar en la SCJN

Galilea Montijo y Andrea Legarreta defendieron a Raúl Araiza por mensaje a favor del PVEM: “A lo mejor me lo chamaquearon”

“Debe votar en contra por dignidad”: Calderón llama a Zaldívar a votar en contra de la Ley que amplía su mandato dos años más

¿Por qué hay muertos por COVID-19 que ya estaban vacunados con dos dosis?

“Él es libre”: AMLO respondió a Saldívar sobre consulta en la SCJN para ampliar su mandato

DEPORTES

Conmoción en la Bundesliga: un joven futbolista congoleño confesó que su nombre y edad son falsos

Conmoción en la Bundesliga: un joven futbolista congoleño confesó que su nombre y edad son falsos

Barcelona comenzó a depurar su plantel: los siete jugadores que buscarán vender en el mercado de transferencias

Ecuador buscará volver al triunfo frente al colista Perú en un nueva fecha de Eliminatorias: hora, TV y formaciones

Con Messi, la selección argentina visitará a Colombia con la intención de seguir firme en la parte alta de la tabla: hora, TV y formaciones

La optimista promesa de Samuel García con Tigres ahora que conquistó la gubernatura de Nuevo León

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Galilea Montijo y Andrea Legarreta defendieron a Raúl Araiza por mensaje a favor del PVEM: “A lo mejor me lo chamaquearon”

Galilea Montijo y Andrea Legarreta defendieron a Raúl Araiza por mensaje a favor del PVEM: “A lo mejor me lo chamaquearon”

Fernanda Moreno de Acapulco Shore reveló cuánto le pagaron por apoyar ilegalmente al Partido Verde

Remmy Valenzuela fue acusado de golpear brutalmente a su primo y a su novia

“Con cuál mano quiere que le pegué”: Canelo y J Balvin protagonizaron divertido “enfrentamiento” en Instagram

Ataques, envidias y brujería: las crudas acusaciones de Gustavo Adolfo Infante hacia Pati Chapoy

TENDENCIAS

¿Por qué hay muertos por COVID-19 que ya estaban vacunados con dos dosis?

¿Por qué hay muertos por COVID-19 que ya estaban vacunados con dos dosis?

Así es macOS Monterey, el nuevo sistema operativo que permitirá controlar un iPad con el teclado y el mouse

La historia del cordobés que en un año tuvo dengue, neumonía con trombosis, murió su abuela y luego perdió a sus padres por el COVID-19

Qué es y cómo funciona Fastly, la empresa detrás de la caída masiva de sitios

¿Tienen frío los perros y gatos?