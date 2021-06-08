COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Lunes 7 de Junio de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY PERU-ELECTION/FUJIMORI --TIME APPROX

Por
REUTERSJUN 08
8 de Junio de 2021

Peruvian presidential candidate Fujimori gives newser as rival extends narrow lead

Start: 08 Jun 2021 00:19 GMT

End: 08 Jun 2021 00:40 GMT

LIMA – Right-wing presidential candidate Keiko Fujimori gives news conference as rival Castillo extends narrow lead in polarized vote.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NO USE PERU

DIGITAL: NO USE PERU

Source: AMERICA TV

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Peru

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL WITH SPANISH SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Sospechas, un almuerzo y 4 balas en el cráneo: cómo fue el último día de Paco Stanley

Sospechas, un almuerzo y 4 balas en el cráneo: cómo fue el último día de Paco Stanley

La monstruosa oferta que prepara el Chelsea para quedarse con Haaland

Pelea sin fin: Eugenio Derbez volvió a lanzarse contra Victoria Ruffo

Elección en Colima: conteo final del PREP da victoria a Indira Vizcaíno de Morena

Coronavirus en México al 7 de junio: alarmante número de muertes con 12,858 en 24 horas

DEPORTES

La monstruosa oferta que prepara el Chelsea para quedarse con Haaland

La monstruosa oferta que prepara el Chelsea para quedarse con Haaland

Reinaldo Rueda apuesta a la solidaridad colectiva para frenar a Messi en Barranquilla

La portada de Checo Pérez que indignó en redes sociales

El impactante momento en el que un partido de fútbol se interrumpió por la demolición de cuatro torres de más de cien metros

Cuál fue la derrota más dolorosa de México contra Estados Unidos

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Sospechas, un almuerzo y 4 balas en el cráneo: cómo fue el último día de Paco Stanley

Sospechas, un almuerzo y 4 balas en el cráneo: cómo fue el último día de Paco Stanley

Pelea sin fin: Eugenio Derbez volvió a lanzarse contra Victoria Ruffo

Bárbara de Regil negó recibir pago por su mensaje a favor del Verde Ecologista

A cuánto asciende la fortuna de Roberto Palazuelos

AB Quintanilla negó que vaya a estar en evento de Samuel García en la Macroplaza

TENDENCIAS

iOS 15: nueva función para mejorar la concentración y el cambio de FaceTime para ser más parecido a Zoom

iOS 15: nueva función para mejorar la concentración y el cambio de FaceTime para ser más parecido a Zoom

Cinco claves para entender por qué algunos países empiezan a combinar vacunas contra el COVID-19

COVID-19: la variante andina debería ser considerada de interés regional, según expertos de Proyecto PAÍS

Cómo evitar que se empañen los anteojos al usar barbijo

Por qué disminuyeron las consultas por fertilidad durante la pandemia