ADVISORY --CANCELLED -- flash--2166-USA-IMMIGRATION/HARRIS -OBRADOR--updated details

U.S. Vice President Harris meets with Mexico's President

Start: 08 Jun 2021 12:00 GMT

End: 08 Jun 2021 12:00 GMT

**EDITORS PLEASE NOTE THE FOLLOWING FLASH HAS BEEN CANCELLED - PLEASE MONITOR FOR EDIT 2166-USA-IMMIGRATION/HARRIS -OBRADOR AND FURTHER UPDATES **.

EDITORS PLEASE NOTE: FLASH START TIME DELAYED. PLEASE MONITOR.

--

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO - U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris travels to Mexico City on June 8, as she spearheads the Biden administration's efforts to deal with an increase in migration at the U.S. southern border.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA.

US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA.

NON-US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE IN BROADCASTS. NO USE BY AUSTRALIA BROADCASTER WEBSITES.

Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: Natural/English

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com