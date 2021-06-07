COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Lunes 7 de Junio de 2021
Agencias

ADVISORY USA-IMMIGRATION/HARRIS

Por
REUTERS
7 de Junio de 2021

Vice President Harris and President Giammattei hold newser

Start: 07 Jun 2021 17:37 GMT

End: 07 Jun 2021 18:37 GMT

GUATEMALA CITY, GUATEMALA - U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris holds joint news conference with Guatemala's President Alejandro Giammattei.

Restrictions:

SOURCE: U.S. NETWORK POOL

BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA.

US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA.

NON-US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE IN BROADCASTS. NO USE BY AUSTRALIA BROADCASTER WEBSITES.

Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Guatemala

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: ORIGINAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

