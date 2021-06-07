ADVISORY USA-IMMIGRATION/HARRIS

Vice President Harris and President Giammattei hold newser
Start: 07 Jun 2021 17:37 GMT
End: 07 Jun 2021 18:37 GMT
GUATEMALA CITY, GUATEMALA - U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris holds joint news conference with Guatemala's President Alejandro Giammattei.
Restrictions:
SOURCE: U.S. NETWORK POOL
BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA.
US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA.
NON-US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE IN BROADCASTS. NO USE BY AUSTRALIA BROADCASTER WEBSITES.
Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Guatemala
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: ORIGINAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com