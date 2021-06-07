COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
ADVISORY USA-BIDEN/WHITEHOUSE-BRIEFING

Por
REUTERSJUN 07
7 de Junio de 2021

White House briefing with Jen Psaki, Jake Sullivan

Start: 07 Jun 2021 16:28 GMT

End: 07 Jun 2021 17:35 GMT

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA - White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki holds a briefing with National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA

US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA

NON-US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE IN BROADCASTS. NO USE BY AUSTRALIA BROADCASTER WEBSITES

Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: Natural/English

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

