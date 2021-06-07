ADVISORY POSSIBLE ONLY - BOSNIA-WARCRIMES/MLADIC

UN judges issue final judgement against Mladic

Start: 08 Jun 2021 13:30 GMT

End: 08 Jun 2021 14:30 GMT

THE HAGUE - Judges at the U.N. court in The Hague will pronounce their final judgement in the case against former Bosnian Serb military commander Ratko Mladic who has appealed his life sentence for war crimes and crimes against humanity, including genocide, during the break-up of the former Yugoslavia in the 1990s.

SCHEDULE:

1300GMT Hearing begins

1330GMT Hearing broadcast begins after 30-minute delay

