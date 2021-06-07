COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Lunes 7 de Junio de 2021
Agencias

ADVISORY POSSIBLE ONLY - BOSNIA-WARCRIMES/MLADIC

Por
REUTERSJUN 07
7 de Junio de 2021

UN judges issue final judgement against Mladic

Start: 08 Jun 2021 13:30 GMT

End: 08 Jun 2021 14:30 GMT

THE HAGUE - Judges at the U.N. court in The Hague will pronounce their final judgement in the case against former Bosnian Serb military commander Ratko Mladic who has appealed his life sentence for war crimes and crimes against humanity, including genocide, during the break-up of the former Yugoslavia in the 1990s.

SCHEDULE:

1300GMT Hearing begins

1330GMT Hearing broadcast begins after 30-minute delay

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: MICT

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Netherlands

Topic: Crime / Law / Justice

Audio: ORIGINAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

