Lunes 7 de Junio de 2021
Agencias

ADVISORY PERU-ELECTION/ CASTILLO --POSSIBLE ONLY / TIME TBD

Por
REUTERSJUN 07
7 de Junio de 2021

Supporters gather outside Castillo's Lima base

Start: 07 Jun 2021 22:17 GMT

End: 07 Jun 2021 23:00 GMT

PLEASE NOTE: CASTILLO BRIEFLY WAVED TO SUPPORTERS BUT DID NOT SPEAK.

==

LIMA - Peruvian presidential candidate Pedro Castillo expected to speak to supporters at his party headquarters in Lima.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NO USE PERU

DIGITAL: NO USE PERU

Source: AMERICA TV

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Peru

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: ORIGINAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

