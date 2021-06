Tokyo 2020 CEO holds news conference after board meeting

Start: 08 Jun 2021 09:20 GMT

End: 08 Jun 2021 10:30 GMT

TOKYO, JAPAN - Tokyo 2020 CEO Toshiro Muto holds a news conference following an executive board meeting by the Tokyo Olympic organising committee.

0930GMT - News conference starts

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: FOREIGN POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Japan

Topic: Sports

Audio: NATURAL/JAPANESE

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com