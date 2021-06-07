COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
ADVISORY NATO-SUMMIT/STAKEOUT --TIME TBC

Por
REUTERSJUN 07
7 de Junio de 2021

Stakeout outside White House as NATO's Stoltenberg meets Biden

Start: 07 Jun 2021 21:30 GMT

End: 07 Jun 2021 22:07 GMT

WASHINGTON, DC, USA - Stakeout outside the White House as NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg meets with President Biden in a closed meeting.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA.

US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA.

NON-US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE IN BROADCASTS. NO USE BY AUSTRALIA BROADCASTER WEBSITES.

Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL WITH ENGLISH SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

