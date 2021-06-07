COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Lunes 7 de Junio de 2021
ADVISORY GENEVA-RIGHTS/

Por
REUTERSJUN 07
7 de Junio de 2021

Human rights summit held in Geneva

Start: 08 Jun 2021 13:00 GMT

End: 08 Jun 2021 13:30 GMT

GENEVA - The second and last day of a human rights summit is held in Geneva focusing on "urgent situations" in Russia, China and Belarus. Expected speakers: Daria Navalnaya, daughter of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, and Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, Belarusian opposition presidential candidate who fled the country after an election.

SCHEDULE:

SCHEDULE:

1305GMT - Belarus: Fearless in the Face of Tyranny - Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, Belarusian opposition

1315GMT - North Korea: Escape from Starvation, Torture, Persecution - Jihyun Park, Escapee and survivor of a North Korean forced labor camp

1320GMT - 2021 Moral Courage Award - Daria Navalnaya, receiving the award on behalf of her father, Alexei Navalny, leading opponent of Putin

1325GMT - Arbitrary Arrest, Solitary Confinement & Forced Confessions: The Case of Iran - Kylie Moore-Gilbert, Australian-British academic just freed after two years in Iranian prison

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: GENEVA SUMMIT FOR HUMAN RIGHTS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Switzerland

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: ORIGINAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

