ADVISORY CYBER-COLONIAL/

Lunes 7 de Junio de 2021
REUTERSJUN 07
7 de Junio de 2021

DOJ holds news conference on Colonial Pipeline cyber attack

Start: 07 Jun 2021 19:08 GMT

End: 07 Jun 2021 20:15 GMT

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA - The U.S. Justice will hold an on-camera news conference about the ransomware attack on the colonial pipeline. Lisa O. Monaco, Deputy Attorney General of the Justice Department will be joined by by FBI Deputy Director Paul M. Abbate; Assistant Attorney General John C. Demers for the National Security Division; Acting Assistant Attorney General Nicholas L. McQuaid of the Criminal Division; and Acting U.S. Attorney Stephanie Hinds for the Northern District of California.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA.

US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA.

NON-US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE IN BROADCASTS. NO USE BY AUSTRALIA BROADCASTER WEBSITES.

Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Crime / Law / Justice

Audio: Natural/English

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

