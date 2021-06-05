COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Estas han sido las 5 fotos de Falcao de las que nadie deja de hablar en Instagram

Por
Newsroom Infobae
5 de Junio de 2021

Falcao (@falcao) causó furor en Interne con las últimas publicaciones que realizó en las últimas horas. Los 5 post de historias y fotografías, lograron más de 989.201 de interacciones entre sus más fieles seguidores.

Los posts más relevantes son:



Acá pendientes enviando toda nuestra motivación y fuerza para todo el equipo. Vamos 🇨🇴🤜🏽



Unite to celebrate the power of unity and respect, both on and off the pitch, that’s the message behind the #BOSSBottled United campaign @boss @harrykane @toni.kr8s @sergiroberto @raphaelvarane #ManofToday



Amo estos momentos a tu lado ♥️



Mi mayor tesoro. Los amo 🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰



Unite in the #suitchallenge Join me, show your football skills and pass to your friends @harrykane @toni.kr8s @sergiroberto @raphaelvarane #BOSSbottled @boss

Chiquito Romero, sin filtro: las ofertas de Europa, el rumor de Boca y dardos a Racing y Scaloni

Chiquito Romero, sin filtro: las ofertas de Europa, el rumor de Boca y dardos a Racing y Scaloni

Sexo, crimen y misterio: 5 muertes de estrellas que siguen intrigando a Hollywood

Los fascinantes secretos del mejor café en cápsula del mundo, según un referente y pionero de la industria

