COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Viernes 4 de Junio de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

Las últimas 5 fotos de Falcao que arrasan en su perfil de Instagram

Por
Newsroom Infobae
4 de Junio de 2021

Falcao (@falcao) realizó en las últimas horas una serie de publicaciones en su popular cuenta de Instagramque demuestran una vez más su popularidad en internet. Los 5 posteos de historias y fotografías, consiguieron más de 842.055 de interacciones entre sus followers.

Los posts más relevantes:



Acá pendientes enviando toda nuestra motivación y fuerza para todo el equipo. Vamos 🇨🇴🤜🏽



Unite to celebrate the power of unity and respect, both on and off the pitch, that’s the message behind the #BOSSBottled United campaign @boss @harrykane @toni.kr8s @sergiroberto @raphaelvarane #ManofToday



Amo estos momentos a tu lado ♥️



Mi mayor tesoro. Los amo 🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰



Unite in the #suitchallenge Join me, show your football skills and pass to your friends @harrykane @toni.kr8s @sergiroberto @raphaelvarane #BOSSbottled @boss

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

instagram

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Grupo Olvera respondió a los señalamientos de explotación e injusticias en el restaurante Pujol

Grupo Olvera respondió a los señalamientos de explotación e injusticias en el restaurante Pujol

Nicky Hilton paseó en familia, Victoria y Davivd Beckham almorzaron en Nueva York: celebrities en un click

El Reino Unido aprobó la vacuna de Pfizer contra el coronavirus para adolescentes de entre 12 y 15 años

A pesar de la prohibición de realizar concentraciones, Keiko Fujimori y Pedro Castillo cerraron la campaña con actos masivos en Perú

Escándalo en el tenis mundial: detienen a una deportista rusa por presunto amaño de partidos en Roland Garros

DEPORTES

Escándalo en el tenis mundial: detienen a una deportista rusa por presunto amaño de partidos en Roland Garros

Escándalo en el tenis mundial: detienen a una deportista rusa por presunto amaño de partidos en Roland Garros

México se cuelga dos medallas de oro en los panamericanos de Taekwondo

Llovieron los memes tras la espectacular atajada en penales de Guillermo Ochoa

David Faitelson felicitó a Bravos por firmar al “Tuca” Ferretti: “Un entrenador histórico”

Liga de Naciones: México venció a Costa Rica en penales y se medirá ante EEUU en la Final

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Nicky Hilton paseó en familia, Victoria y Davivd Beckham almorzaron en Nueva York: celebrities en un click

Nicky Hilton paseó en familia, Victoria y Davivd Beckham almorzaron en Nueva York: celebrities en un click

Así respondió Gustavo Adolfo Infante ante la supuesta denuncia de Alejandra Guzmán

Esto es lo que Michelle Salas podría hacer legalmente contra “Luis Miguel: la serie”

Survivor México: quiénes quedaron en cada tribu después de la reasignación

Quién es Débora Hallal, la nueva representante de México para Miss Universo 2021

TENDENCIAS

Según la revista científica Nature, aumentan las esperanzas para el uso de Remdesivir contra el COVID-19

Según la revista científica Nature, aumentan las esperanzas para el uso de Remdesivir contra el COVID-19

La historia detrás de las Donas: del marinero que forjó su tradicional imagen a las damas que las repartían en la guerra

Día de las donas: siete lugares para tentarse con este nuevo clásico de la pastelería

Qué técnicas utilizadas para la superación de traumas y desastres pueden ayudar a transitar mejor el estrés de la pandemia

¿Qué cirugías se pueden reprogramar y cuáles no?