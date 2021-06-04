COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Viernes 4 de Junio de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

Falcao y las últimas 5 fotos imperdibles en Instagram

Por
Newsroom Infobae
4 de Junio de 2021

Falcao (@falcao) realizó en las últimas horas una serie de publicaciones en su popular cuenta de Instagramque no deberías pasar por alto. Los 5 posteos de historias y fotografías, consiguieron más de 950.318 de interacciones entre sus aficionados.

Los posts más relevantes son:



Acá pendientes enviando toda nuestra motivación y fuerza para todo el equipo. Vamos 🇨🇴🤜🏽



Unite to celebrate the power of unity and respect, both on and off the pitch, that’s the message behind the #BOSSBottled United campaign @boss @harrykane @toni.kr8s @sergiroberto @raphaelvarane #ManofToday



Amo estos momentos a tu lado ♥️



Mi mayor tesoro. Los amo 🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰



Unite in the #suitchallenge Join me, show your football skills and pass to your friends @harrykane @toni.kr8s @sergiroberto @raphaelvarane #BOSSbottled @boss

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

instagram

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Beatriz Gutiérrez Müller, la esposa de AMLO, celebró su “graduación” de segundo de secundaria

Beatriz Gutiérrez Müller, la esposa de AMLO, celebró su “graduación” de segundo de secundaria

Concursos de acceso y ascenso de la Dian usarán prueba de polígrafo

María Fernanda Cabal cuestiona a Gustavo Bolívar sobre su hijo: “que lo baje del yatecito que tiene allá en Miami y lo ponga en la ‘primera línea’

Expertos en derechos humanos que investigan el trato a la minoría uigur en China escucharon espeluznantes relatos de torturas

Junio debe terminar, como mínimo, con 17 millones de dosis aplicadas: MinSalud

DEPORTES

El audio del VAR en la gran polémica de las Eliminatorias: por qué estuvo mal anulado el gol de Uruguay ante Paraguay

El audio del VAR en la gran polémica de las Eliminatorias: por qué estuvo mal anulado el gol de Uruguay ante Paraguay

Más allá de la frontera, el Papa Francisco recibió una playera de los Rayados de Monterrey

La reconciliación de Lionel Messi y Gary Medel luego del cruce en la Copa América 2019: fotos en los vestuarios e intercambio de camisetas

El Manchester United confirmó la salida de Serio Romero: las opciones que maneja el arquero para su futuro

Copa América: Río de Janeiro adelantó que podría suspender partidos si la pandemia se agrava

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Así recordó el Pantera de Culiacán el cumpleaños de su novia fallecida en un accidente automovilístico

Así recordó el Pantera de Culiacán el cumpleaños de su novia fallecida en un accidente automovilístico

Macarena Achaga aseguró que Michelle Salas sabía qué imagen darían de ella en “Luis Miguel: la serie”

Drake Bell fue arrestado por delitos contra menores

El tortuoso proceso que vivió Lupillo Rivera para quitarse el tatuaje de Belinda

“Llegaste cruda”: hijo de Galilea Montijo reveló sus secretos en plena celebración de su cumpleaños en “Hoy”

TENDENCIAS

Cinco claves que hay que tener en cuenta sobre las vacunas Sputnik V que se producirán en Argentina

Cinco claves que hay que tener en cuenta sobre las vacunas Sputnik V que se producirán en Argentina

“Ayudando te ayudás”: la campaña solidaria que busca equipar hospitales durante la pandemia

Por qué el oxígeno medicinal es vital para pacientes internados con COVID-19

Facebook mantendrá la suspensión de la cuenta de Donald Trump por dos años

Cómo es Covaxin, la vacuna india que comprará la provincia de Buenos Aires