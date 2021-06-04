COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Agencias

ADVISORY USA-WHITEHOUSE/BRIEFING

Por
REUTERSJUN 04
4 de Junio de 2021

White House briefing with Jen Psaki

Start: 04 Jun 2021 17:33 GMT

End: 04 Jun 2021 18:34 GMT

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA - White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki holds a briefing.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA

US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA

NON-US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE IN BROADCASTS. NO USE BY AUSTRALIA BROADCASTER WEBSITES

Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: Natural/English

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

