COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Viernes 4 de Junio de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY USA-BIDEN/

Por
REUTERSJUN 04
4 de Junio de 2021

Biden delivers remarks on May jobs report

Start: 04 Jun 2021 14:15 GMT

End: 04 Jun 2021 15:00 GMT

WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the May jobs report.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA

US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA

NON-US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE IN BROADCASTS. NO USE BY AUSTRALIA BROADCASTER WEBSITES

Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Business / Economics

Audio: Natural/English

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Marcelo Ebrard se lanzó contra Luis Almagro: “Es la peor gestión en la historia de la OEA”

Marcelo Ebrard se lanzó contra Luis Almagro: “Es la peor gestión en la historia de la OEA”

Lupillo Rivera y Giselle Soto: entre los rumores de boda, embarazo y la desaparición del tatuaje de Belinda

Pedro Castillo ratificó su postura de expulsar extranjeros: “Le daremos 72 horas de plazo a los que han venido a faltar el respeto”

Elogios y aplausos: Juan Guillermo Cuadrado figura del partido de Colombia contra Perú

“Se necesitará petróleo hasta 2050″: AMLO aseguró que aún falta mucho tiempo para sustituirlo

DEPORTES

LeBron James sorprendió tras la eliminación de los Lakers: “No iré a los Juegos Olímpicos”

LeBron James sorprendió tras la eliminación de los Lakers: “No iré a los Juegos Olímpicos”

Fórmula 1: Checo Pérez cuarto en los primeros ensayos del GP de Azerbaiyán

Brasil buscará una victoria como local ante Ecuador que le permita sostener su puntaje perfecto: hora, TV y formaciones

Todos los goles de la Fecha 7 de las Eliminatorias Sudamericanas rumbo al Mundial de Qatar 2022 y la tabla de posiciones

Escándalo en el tenis mundial: detienen a una deportista rusa por presunto amaño de partidos en Roland Garros

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Lupillo Rivera y Giselle Soto: entre los rumores de boda, embarazo y la desaparición del tatuaje de Belinda

Lupillo Rivera y Giselle Soto: entre los rumores de boda, embarazo y la desaparición del tatuaje de Belinda

Nicky Hilton paseó en familia, Victoria y David Beckham almorzaron en Nueva York: celebrities en un click

Así respondió Gustavo Adolfo Infante ante la supuesta denuncia de Alejandra Guzmán

Esto es lo que Michelle Salas podría hacer legalmente contra “Luis Miguel: la serie”

Survivor México: quiénes quedaron en cada tribu después de la reasignación

TENDENCIAS

Alertan que se detectaron en Argentina nuevas superbacterias por el mal uso de antibióticos durante la pandemia

Alertan que se detectaron en Argentina nuevas superbacterias por el mal uso de antibióticos durante la pandemia

WhatsApp: qué hacer si te bloquean tu cuenta temporalmente

Según la revista científica Nature, aumentan las esperanzas para el uso de Remdesivir contra el COVID-19

La historia detrás de las Donas: del marinero que forjó su tradicional imagen a las damas que las repartían en la guerra

Día de las donas: siete lugares para tentarse con este nuevo clásico de la pastelería