Viernes 4 de Junio de 2021
Agencias

ADVISORY RUSSIA-PUTIN/ --UPDATED AUDIO--

Por
REUTERSJUN 04
4 de Junio de 2021

Putin speaks at St Petersburg Economic Forum

Start: 04 Jun 2021 11:12 GMT

End: 04 Jun 2021 12:00 GMT

==EDITORS NOTE, ENGLISH TRANSLATION HAS BEEN MOVED TO CHANNEL 2==

SAINT PETERSBURG - Russian President Vladimir Putin addresses a plenary session at the St Petersburg Economic Forum (SPIEF).

SCHEDULE:

1100GMT - Plenary session with Putin is expected to start

1415GMT - Putin meets representatives of international companies

1540GMT - Putin meets international Sputnik V vaccine producers

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: RUSSIAN POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Russia

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: CHANNEL 1 NATURAL/RUSSIAN, CHANNEL 2 ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

