COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Viernes 4 de Junio de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY OLYMPICS-2020/HASHIMOTO

Por
REUTERSJUN 04
3 de Junio de 2021

Tokyo 2020 president holds regular news conference

Start: 04 Jun 2021 07:51 GMT

End: 04 Jun 2021 12:00 GMT

TOKYO, JAPAN - Tokyo 2020 Olympics organising committee president Seiko Hashimoto holds a regular news conference.

SCHEDULE:

0800GMT - Hashimoto's news conference starts

0830GMT- Mochizuki's briefing starts

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Japan

Topic: Sports

Audio: NATURAL/JAPANESE

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Un grupo de expertos en derechos humanos investiga en Londres el trato de China a la minoría uigur

Un grupo de expertos en derechos humanos investiga en Londres el trato de China a la minoría uigur

INE frena las elecciones en dos municipios de Chiapas: no instalarán 183 casillas

Así respondió Gustavo Adolfo Infante ante la supuesta denuncia de Alejandra Guzmán

Estas son las medidas que acordaron la SEP y SNTE para un regreso a clases presenciales seguro

Alcaldía de Neiva ordenó despliegue de la fuerza pública en la ciudad

DEPORTES

Llovieron los memes tras la espectacular atajada en penales de Guillermo Ochoa

Llovieron los memes tras la espectacular atajada en penales de Guillermo Ochoa

David Faitelson felicitó a Bravos por firmar al “Tuca” Ferretti: “Un entrenador histórico”

Liga de Naciones: México venció a Costa Rica en penales y se medirá ante EEUU en la Final

Luego de atravesar dos años dramáticos, Santiago Ponzinibbio regresa al octágono de UFC con un único objetivo: volver a ser candidato al título

Hugo Conte, secretos de un medallista olímpico: cómo combatió sus inseguridades con el deporte y la receta del DT coreano que cambió al voley argentino

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Así respondió Gustavo Adolfo Infante ante la supuesta denuncia de Alejandra Guzmán

Así respondió Gustavo Adolfo Infante ante la supuesta denuncia de Alejandra Guzmán

Esto es lo que Michelle Salas podría hacer legalmente contra “Luis Miguel: la serie”

Survivor México: quiénes quedaron en cada tribu después de la reasignación

Quién es Débora Hallal, la nueva representante de México para Miss Universo 2021

Qué originó la batalla entre Eugenio Derbez y Victoria Ruffo

TENDENCIAS

Según la revista científica Nature, aumentan las esperanzas para el uso de Remdesivir contra el COVID-19

Según la revista científica Nature, aumentan las esperanzas para el uso de Remdesivir contra el COVID-19

La historia detrás de las Donas: del marinero que forjó su tradicional imagen a las damas que las repartían en la guerra

Día de las donas: siete lugares para tentarse con este nuevo clásico de la pastelería

Qué técnicas utilizadas para la superación de traumas y desastres pueden ayudar a transitar mejor el estrés de la pandemia

Ser vegano, ¿es saludable?: cómo llevar adelante una dieta sin alimentos de origen animal