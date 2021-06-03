Kim Kardashian West arrasa en Instagram con sus últimas 5 publicaciones en redes

Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) publicó en las últimas horas varias imágenes que causaron gran furor en redes. Los 5 posteos de historias y fotografías, consiguieron más de 12.734.640 de interacciones entre sus followers.

Los posts más relevantes:





225 MIL LOVE U FOR LIFE





TB





Me and my girls





OMGGGGG ❤️❤️





Kimberly Noel Kardashian nació el 21 de octubre de 1980, comenzó a hacerse un hueco en el mundo de la fama a principios de la década de los 2000, cuando acaparaba portadas y photocalls en calidad de amiga de la también conocida socialité Paris Hilton. Kardashian apareció en múltiples ocasiones en el reality The Simple Life (2003-2007), el cual protagonizaban Paris Hilton y Nicole Richie.

Su prominencia aumentó a partir de 2007, año en el que estrenó junto a su familia un programa de telerrealidad en E! llamado Keeping Up with the Kardashians. Desde entonces ha lanzado múltiples fragancias y accesorios entre los que destacan sus marcas KKW Beauty o Skims. En 2016 llegó a ser portada de la revista Forbes como una de las empresarias más codiciadas del mundo. En la actualidad, luego de un acuerdo con la empresa Coty; su marca de cosméticos KKW BEAUTY está valorada en 1 billón de dólares.