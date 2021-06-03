COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Jueves 3 de Junio de 2021
Falcao arrasa en Instagram con estas últimas 5 publicaciones. ¡No te las pierdas!

Por
Newsroom Infobae
3 de Junio de 2021

Falcao (@falcao) realizó varias publicaciones que tuvieron fuerte repercusión en las redes durante las últimas horas. Los 5 posteos de historias y fotografías, sumaron más de 570.087 de interacciones entre sus followers.

Los posts más relevantes:



Nos sentimos muy orgullosos por el trabajo hecho durante toda la temporada. Un esfuerzo realizado por todos que nos permitió luchar hasta el último minuto. Yo sé que todo lo que hemos vivido durante estos meses nos hará más fuertes para la próxima temporada. ///// We are very proud of the work done during the season. An effort that allowed us to fight until the end. Everything we have experienced during these months will make us stronger for the next season. My gratitude to all supporters. 🧡💛



Unite to celebrate the power of unity and respect, both on and off the pitch, that’s the message behind the #BOSSBottled United campaign @boss @harrykane @toni.kr8s @sergiroberto @raphaelvarane #ManofToday



Amo estos momentos a tu lado ♥️



Mi mayor tesoro. Los amo 🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰



Unite in the #suitchallenge Join me, show your football skills and pass to your friends @harrykane @toni.kr8s @sergiroberto @raphaelvarane #BOSSbottled @boss

Ricardo “Tuca” Ferretti fue presentado como el nuevo entrenador de FC Juárez

Ricardo “Tuca” Ferretti fue presentado como el nuevo entrenador de FC Juárez

Las imágenes de Ben Affleck y Jennifer Lopez en su primera aparición pública como pareja

Cuándo hay que volver a consultar al médico y hacerse chequeos si ya se tuvo COVID-19

