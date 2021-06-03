COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Jueves 3 de Junio de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY USA-WHITEHOUSE/BRIEFING

Por
REUTERSJUN 03
3 de Junio de 2021

White House briefing with Jen Psaki

Start: 03 Jun 2021 16:30 GMT

End: 03 Jun 2021 17:52 GMT

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA - White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki holds a briefing.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA

US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA

NON-US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE IN BROADCASTS. NO USE BY AUSTRALIA BROADCASTER WEBSITES

Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: Natural/English

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

FLIP condena ataque de parte de un policía denunciado por periodista en Bogotá

FLIP condena ataque de parte de un policía denunciado por periodista en Bogotá

Novedades en WhatsApp: un usuario podrá conectarse en 4 dispositivos a la vez y habrá una app para iPad

El equipo de béisbol de Cuba no se clasificó a los Juegos Olímpicos por primera vez en la historia

Una misión de la Unión Interparlamentaria visitará Venezuela entre el 21 y el 25 de junio

Alex Cifuentes Villa, la “mano derecha e izquierda” del “Chapo”, será sentenciado el próximo 15 de septiembre

DEPORTES

Arturo Vidal: crecen versiones del fichaje del “Rey” con el América

Arturo Vidal: crecen versiones del fichaje del “Rey” con el América

El equipo de béisbol de Cuba no se clasificó a los Juegos Olímpicos por primera vez en la historia

Barcelona confirmó que Ronald Koeman seguirá como entrenador del equipo

La imagen que recorre el mundo en pandemia: un árbitro usó su aerosol para alejar las protestas de los jugadores

Cruz Azul peleará la suspensión a Jesús Corona por bronca en la final

ENTRETENIMIENTO

La verdad detrás del día que Jenni Rivera desheredó a “Chiquis”

La verdad detrás del día que Jenni Rivera desheredó a “Chiquis”

Aristeo Cázares recordó a Steph Gómez a unos días de su muerte por COVID-19: “Es impresionante lo guerrera que era”

“Las quería paraditas”: “Chiquis” Rivera mostró los resultados de su cirugía de senos

Doña Rosa se enfrenta con sus nietos por polémica auditoría al interior de la familia Rivera

Silvia Pinal publicó foto de beso en la boca con Alejandra Guzmán y revivió la polémica por Frida Sofía

TENDENCIAS

“Haber secuenciado todo el genoma humano ayudará a evitar varias enfermedades”

“Haber secuenciado todo el genoma humano ayudará a evitar varias enfermedades”

Novedades en WhatsApp: un usuario podrá conectarse en 4 dispositivos a la vez y habrá una app para iPad

Si ya se tuvo COVID-19, ¿los anticuerpos podrían proteger para siempre?

Quién es y qué hace Khaby Lame, el inmigrante que perdió su empleo por la pandemia y ahora enloquece a TikTok: 65 millones de seguidores

Por la campaña de vacunación, en la última semana EEUU registró el menor número de casos desde que comenzó la pandemia