ADVISORY 4224-PEOPLE-BAILEY/

F. Lee Bailey, famed lawyer, dies aged 87
Start: 03 Jun 2021 22:23 GMT
End: 03 Jun 2021 22:24 GMT
F. Lee Bailey, who brought drama, swagger and cunning to the courtroom in representing football star O.J. Simpson, heiress Patty Hearst and the Boston Strangler suspect before his career ended in disbarment, died on Thursday at the age of 87, the Boston Globe reported.
