COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Jueves 3 de Junio de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY 4224-PEOPLE-BAILEY/

Por
REUTERSJUN 03
3 de Junio de 2021

F. Lee Bailey, famed lawyer, dies aged 87

Start: 03 Jun 2021 22:23 GMT

End: 03 Jun 2021 22:24 GMT

F. Lee Bailey, who brought drama, swagger and cunning to the courtroom in representing football star O.J. Simpson, heiress Patty Hearst and the Boston Strangler suspect before his career ended in disbarment, died on Thursday at the age of 87, the Boston Globe reported.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS/POOL/COURTTV

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Arts / Culture / Entertainment

Audio: NATURAL/MUTE

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Qué le espera a México en su duelo contra Costa Rica, de acuerdo con Adal Franco

Qué le espera a México en su duelo contra Costa Rica, de acuerdo con Adal Franco

“El fraude electoral y sus prácticas son cosas del pasado”: Lorenzo Córdova

Los consejos para el cuidado de tus datos personales durante la jornada electoral

A cuánto asciende la fortuna de los integrantes de BTS

Confirmaron otra deserción en el equipo cubano de béisbol que participó del torneo preolímpico en Estados Unidos

DEPORTES

Qué le espera a México en su duelo contra Costa Rica, de acuerdo con Adal Franco

Qué le espera a México en su duelo contra Costa Rica, de acuerdo con Adal Franco

Colombia recibirá a la Argentina con público por la próxima fecha de las Eliminatorias Sudamericanas

México vs Costa Rica: por qué TV Azteca no transmitirá la Nations League

Ricardo “Tuca” Ferretti fue presentado como el nuevo entrenador de FC Juárez

Hallaron el cuerpo del luchador Pasión Kristal; autoridades confirmaron su muerte

ENTRETENIMIENTO

A cuánto asciende la fortuna de los integrantes de BTS

A cuánto asciende la fortuna de los integrantes de BTS

Guerreros 2021: polémica entre Macky González y Brenda Zambrano

Emilio Osorio contó la vez que Niurka le rompió el labio por decir una grosería

“Los embriones están congelados”: Ricky Martin confesó que está preparado para tener más hijos

Quién fue Emilio Azcárraga Vidaurreta, el creador del imperio de Televisa

TENDENCIAS

La gran apuesta al concepto del auto completamente conectado

La gran apuesta al concepto del auto completamente conectado

Cuándo hay que volver a consultar al médico y hacerse chequeos si ya se tuvo COVID-19

La nueva generación de Windows será presentada el 24 de junio

Día Mundial de la Bicicleta: las tendencias vinculadas a este medio de transporte en Google Maps

“Haber secuenciado todo el genoma humano ayudará a evitar varias enfermedades”