ADVISORY SPACE-EXPLORATION/SPACEWALK

Martes 1 de Junio de 2021
2 de Junio de 2021

Russian cosmonauts perform spacewalk outside ISS

Start: 02 Jun 2021 05:00 GMT

End: 02 Jun 2021 12:30 GMT

IN SPACE - Russian Cosmonauts Oleg Novitskiy and Pyotr Dubrov perform a spacewalk outside the International Space Station.

SCHEDULE:

0520GMT - Start of spacewalk (expected to last 6.5 hours)

PLEASE NOTE:  TIME/DATE SUBJECT TO CHANGE

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY / DO NOT OBSCURE LOGO

DIGITAL: FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY / DO NOT OBSCURE LOGO

Source: NASA TV

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: In space

Topic: Science / Technology

Audio: ORIGINAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

