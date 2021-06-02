ADVISORY SPACE-EXPLORATION/SPACEWALK

Russian cosmonauts perform spacewalk outside ISS
Start: 02 Jun 2021 05:00 GMT
End: 02 Jun 2021 12:30 GMT
IN SPACE - Russian Cosmonauts Oleg Novitskiy and Pyotr Dubrov perform a spacewalk outside the International Space Station.
SCHEDULE:
0520GMT - Start of spacewalk (expected to last 6.5 hours)
PLEASE NOTE: TIME/DATE SUBJECT TO CHANGE
