ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/GAVI-VACCINES

U.S. VP Harris among speakers at COVAX virtual conference
Start: 02 Jun 2021 11:16 GMT
End: 02 Jun 2021 11:26 GMT
GENEVA - The Government of Japan and Gavi hold a virtual conference with government, private sector, civil society and partner agencies leaders, to collect additional funding for the Gavi COVAX Advance Market Commitment (AMC). Speakers include UN Secretary- General, Antonio Guterres, Vice President of the United States of America, Kamala Harris or CEO of GAVI Seth Berkley.
SCHEDULE:
0900-1300GMT - Virtual conference
1400-1430GMT - News conference
