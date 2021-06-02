ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/GAVI-VACCINES

U.S. VP Harris among speakers at COVAX virtual conference

Start: 02 Jun 2021 11:16 GMT

End: 02 Jun 2021 11:26 GMT

GENEVA - The Government of Japan and Gavi hold a virtual conference with government, private sector, civil society and partner agencies leaders, to collect additional funding for the Gavi COVAX Advance Market Commitment (AMC). Speakers include UN Secretary- General, Antonio Guterres, Vice President of the United States of America, Kamala Harris or CEO of GAVI Seth Berkley.

SCHEDULE:

0900-1300GMT - Virtual conference

1400-1430GMT - News conference

