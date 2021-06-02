COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Miércoles 2 de Junio de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/GAVI-VACCINES

Por
REUTERSJUN 02
2 de Junio de 2021

U.S. VP Harris among speakers at COVAX virtual conference

Start: 02 Jun 2021 11:16 GMT

End: 02 Jun 2021 11:26 GMT

GENEVA - The Government of Japan and Gavi hold a virtual conference with government, private sector, civil society and partner agencies leaders, to collect additional funding for the Gavi COVAX Advance Market Commitment (AMC). Speakers include UN Secretary- General, Antonio Guterres, Vice President of the United States of America, Kamala Harris or CEO of GAVI Seth Berkley.

SCHEDULE:

0900-1300GMT - Virtual conference

1400-1430GMT - News conference

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NO RESALE

DIGITAL: NO RESALE

Source: GAVI

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Switzerland

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL/ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

DEPORTES

Los millones de dólares que resignó Sergio Agüero para jugar al lado de Lionel Messi en Barcelona

Los millones de dólares que resignó Sergio Agüero para jugar al lado de Lionel Messi en Barcelona

Ovación tras dejar en ridículo a una estrella y buen no-look pass: lo mejor de Campazzo en la victoria de Denver ante Portland en doble suplementario

Liga MX: quiénes son los cuatro refuerzos de Pumas de cara a la próxima temporada

De Stephanie Gómez a Aarón Padilla: las vidas que cobró la COVID-19 en el deporte mexicano

Guard1anes 2021: el Cruz Azul vs Santos rompió récord de audiencia, a qué final superó

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Alessandra Ambrosio jugó al vóley en Santa Mónica, Emily Ratajkowski paseó en Nueva York: celebrities en un click

Alessandra Ambrosio jugó al vóley en Santa Mónica, Emily Ratajkowski paseó en Nueva York: celebrities en un click

Molotov confirmó la demanda contra Morena por utilizar el tema “Voto Latino” en sus campañas

“Acapulco Shore 8″ capítulo 6: más peleas, conflictos en el ‘team tendo’ y el cumpleaños de ‘La Matrioshka’

“Subí más de 10 kilos en dos semanas”: La difícil enfermedad que cambió la vida de Vanessa Huppenkothen

La nueva ficción de Diego Boneta, la quinta temporada de “El Marginal”, el reality de Pampita y otras noticias del mundo de las series

TENDENCIAS

Qué son los disruptores endocrinos y de qué manera impactan en la fertilidad global

Qué son los disruptores endocrinos y de qué manera impactan en la fertilidad global

Ansiedad de desempeño en el sexo: cuando la cabeza atenta contra el disfrute

Guía para no vacunados: cómo protegerse y proteger a los demás en plena segunda ola

La vuelta de los desfiles: Armani, Dolce & Gabanna y Etro ponen fin a la virtualidad

¿A quién afecta el nuevo monto para el impuesto a los autos de lujo que rige desde el 1 de junio?