Miércoles 2 de Junio de 2021
Agencias

ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/BRITAIN-HANCOCK

Por
REUTERSJUN 02
2 de Junio de 2021

Britain's Hancock speaks about vaccine programme

Start: 02 Jun 2021 13:32 GMT

End: 02 Jun 2021 14:32 GMT

OXFORD - Britain's Health and Social Care Secretary Matt Hancock will celebrate the success of the largest vaccination programme in British history in a speech at the Jenner Institute, Oxford

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: UK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United Kingdom

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL WITH ENGLISH SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

