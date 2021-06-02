ADVISORY -- FLASH -- BRAZIL-POLITICS/BOLSONARO

Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro addresses nation
Start: 02 Jun 2021 23:29 GMT
End: 02 Jun 2021 23:35 GMT
BRASILIA, BRAZIL – Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro addresses nation after announcing the South American country to host Copa America.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: ACCESS ALL
DIGITAL: ACCESS ALL
Source: BRAZILIAN GOVERNMENT TV
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Brazil
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL WITH PORTUGUESE SPEECH
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com