Miércoles 2 de Junio de 2021
Agencias

ADVISORY -- FLASH -- BRAZIL-POLITICS/BOLSONARO

Por
REUTERSJUN 02
2 de Junio de 2021

Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro addresses nation

Start: 02 Jun 2021 23:29 GMT

End: 02 Jun 2021 23:35 GMT

BRASILIA, BRAZIL – Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro addresses nation after announcing the South American country to host Copa America.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: ACCESS ALL

DIGITAL: ACCESS ALL

Source: BRAZILIAN GOVERNMENT TV

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Brazil

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL WITH PORTUGUESE SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

