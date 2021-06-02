ADVISORY --FLASH--3110-SPAIN-MOROCCO/POLISARIO-DEPARTURE

Polisario Front leader Ghali leaves Spain for Algeria amid diplomatic row

Start: 02 Jun 2021 00:31 GMT

End: 02 Jun 2021 00:50 GMT

PAMPALONA, SPAIN-Polisario Front leader Brahim Ghali, who has been receiving treatment in a Spanish hospital for more than a month, has left the hospital and is returning to Algeria.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Spain

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com