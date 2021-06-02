ADVISORY --FLASH--3110-SPAIN-MOROCCO/POLISARIO-DEPARTURE

Polisario Front leader Ghali leaves Spain for Algeria amid diplomatic row
Start: 02 Jun 2021 00:31 GMT
End: 02 Jun 2021 00:50 GMT
PAMPALONA, SPAIN-Polisario Front leader Brahim Ghali, who has been receiving treatment in a Spanish hospital for more than a month, has left the hospital and is returning to Algeria.
