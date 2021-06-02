COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Agencias

ADVISORY BRAZIL-POLITICS/BOLSONARO

Por
REUTERSJUN 02
2 de Junio de 2021

Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro addresses nation

Start: 02 Jun 2021 23:30 GMT

End: 03 Jun 2021 12:00 GMT

BRASILIA, BRAZIL – Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro addresses nation after announcing the South American country to host Copa America.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: ACCESS ALL

DIGITAL: ACCESS ALL

Source: BRAZILIAN GOVERNMENT TV

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Brazil

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL WITH PORTUGUESE SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

