Martes 1 de Junio de 2021
Agencias

Movimientos feministas denuncian violencia contra manifestantes en Colombia

1 de Junio de 2021

SHOTLIST MAY 31, 2021SHOTLIST :BOGOTA, COLOMBIAMAY 31, 2021SOURCE: AURORE BAYOUD / AFPTV IMAGES (02:03)1. Wide shot actress Magda González performing a play about a mother's grief at losing her child2. Wide shot actress Magda González performing a play about a mother's grief at losing her child3. Mid shot actress Magda González performing a play about a mother's grief at losing her child4. Low angle shot actress Magda González performing a play about a mother's grief at losing her child5. Wide shot actress Magda González performing a play about a mother's grief at losing her child6. Mid shot actress Magda González performing a play about a mother's grief at losing her child7. Mid shot actress Magda González performing a play about a mother's grief at losing her child8. Close-up actress Magda González performing a play about a mother's grief at losing her child9. Wide shot actress Magda González performing a play about a mother's grief at losing her child10. Close-up two girls from the audience embracing11. Wide shot audience applauding the play12. Mid shot girl from the audience holding a candle and a sign13. Close-up woman from the audience holding a candle14. Mid shot woman from the audience waving her arms15. Wide shot audience16. Mid shot women from the audience embracing17. Mid shot woman from the audience holding a banner that reads 'Mums on the front line (of the protests)'18. Wide shot audience19. Close-up banner that reads 'Women count'20. Close-up candle21. Wide shot posters against violence placed on the ground22. Close-up sign against weapons23. Mid shot poster that reads ‘We want us alive’24. Mid shot woman lighting a candle25. Close-up woman lighting a candle26. Mid shot woman lighting a candle27. Close-up woman lighting a candle 28. SOUNDBITE 1 – Elizabeth Quinonez, one of the organisers of the event and spokesperson of the national strike committee (female, Spanish, 18 sec): “We are asking the Colombian government to answer for the care of life. And here, this is an event organized by different platforms of feminist women who want life to prevail, dialogue to prevail.” "Le estamos pidiendo al gobierno colombiano que responda por el cuidado de la vida. Y aquí, este es un evento convocado por distintas plataformas de mujeres feministas que queremos que prevalezca la vida, que prevalezca el diálogo”. 29. SOUNDBITE 2 – Elizabeth Quinonez, one of the organisers of the event and spokesperson of the national strike committee (female, Spanish, 12 sec):“So that our mothers don't have to go out in the front line (of the protests) to take the place of the sons who have fallen, killed by the Esmad (Colombian anti-riot squad).” “Para que nuestras madres no tengan que salir en primera línea (de las protestas) a estar ocupando el puesto de los hijos que han caído, asesinados por el Esmad (escuadrón antidisturbios de Colombia)”. 30. SOUNDBITE 3 – Magda González, artist of the play (female, Spanish, 25 sec):“At that moment, many mothers, many sisters, relatives of young people who wanted to demonstrate, who were asking for their rights, don't know where their young relatives are, they don't know where they are. That's why today we wanted to express it because it's the way we have to tell this story, through art.” “En ese momento, muchas madres, muchas hermanas, familiares de jóvenes que querían manifestarse, que estaban pidiendo sus derechos, no saben donde están sus familiares jóvenes, no saben donde están. Por eso, hoy quisimos manifestarlo porque es la manera que tenemos para contarlo, desde el arte”.

Elizabeth QuinonezMagda GonzálezAFP

