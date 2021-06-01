COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Martes 1 de Junio de 2021
Las últimas 5 fotos de Falcao que están arrasando en su perfil de Instagram

Por
Newsroom Infobae
1 de Junio de 2021

Falcao (@falcao) publicó en las últimas horas varios posts en su cuenta de Instagram que causaron un gran éxito entre sus fans. Los 5 posteos de historias y fotografías, sumaron más de 537.395 de interacciones entre sus seguidores.

Los posts más populares:



Nos sentimos muy orgullosos por el trabajo hecho durante toda la temporada. Un esfuerzo realizado por todos que nos permitió luchar hasta el último minuto. Yo sé que todo lo que hemos vivido durante estos meses nos hará más fuertes para la próxima temporada. ///// We are very proud of the work done during the season. An effort that allowed us to fight until the end. Everything we have experienced during these months will make us stronger for the next season. My gratitude to all supporters. 🧡💛



Unite to celebrate the power of unity and respect, both on and off the pitch, that’s the message behind the #BOSSBottled United campaign @boss @harrykane @toni.kr8s @sergiroberto @raphaelvarane #ManofToday



Amo estos momentos a tu lado ♥️



Mi mayor tesoro. Los amo 🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰



💕

