ADVISORY USA-RACE/TULSA MASSACRE-VIGIL--UPDATED SOURCE/RESTRIX

Martes 1 de Junio de 2021
ADVISORY USA-RACE/TULSA MASSACRE-VIGIL

REUTERS JUN 01
1 de Junio de 2021

Candlelight vigil marks 100 years since Tulsa massacre

TULSA, OKLAHOMA - A candelight vigil marks 100 years since a white mob killed and burned its way through the city’s Greenwood neighborhood in 1921, at the time one of the largest and wealthiest Black communities in the United States.

About 300 people died and more than 6,000 survivors and Black Tulsa residents were sent to internment camps and held, according to a Human Rights Watch.

