ADVISORY USA-RACE/TULSA MASSACRE-BIDEN

Biden is first president to mark Tulsa massacre

Start: 01 Jun 2021 20:08 GMT

End: 01 Jun 2021 21:00 GMT

TULSA, OKLAHOMA - U.S. President Joe Biden will become the first U.S. president to commemorate the massacre of hundreds of Black Americans by a white mob in Tulsa, Oklahoma on Tuesday, in a rare presidential acknowledgement of the country's ugly history of racial violence.

++SCHEDULE:

1845GMT - Biden tours Greenwood Cultural Center

2015GMT - Biden makes remarks

Restrictions:

BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA

US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA

NON-US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE IN BROADCASTS. NO USE BY AUSTRALIA BROADCASTER WEBSITES

Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: Natural/English

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com