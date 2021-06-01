COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Martes 1 de Junio de 2021
ADVISORY USA-RACE/TULSA MASSACRE-BIDEN

REUTERS
1 de Junio de 2021

Biden is first president to mark Tulsa massacre

Start: 01 Jun 2021 20:08 GMT

End: 01 Jun 2021 21:00 GMT

TULSA, OKLAHOMA - U.S. President Joe Biden will become the first U.S. president to commemorate the massacre of hundreds of Black Americans by a white mob in Tulsa, Oklahoma on Tuesday, in a rare presidential acknowledgement of the country's ugly history of racial violence.

++SCHEDULE:

1845GMT - Biden tours Greenwood Cultural Center

2015GMT - Biden makes remarks

Reuters

