ADVISORY USA-RACE/TULSA MASSACRE-BIDEN

Biden is first president to mark Tulsa massacre
Start: 01 Jun 2021 20:08 GMT
End: 01 Jun 2021 21:00 GMT
TULSA, OKLAHOMA - U.S. President Joe Biden will become the first U.S. president to commemorate the massacre of hundreds of Black Americans by a white mob in Tulsa, Oklahoma on Tuesday, in a rare presidential acknowledgement of the country's ugly history of racial violence.
++SCHEDULE:
1845GMT - Biden tours Greenwood Cultural Center
2015GMT - Biden makes remarks
Restrictions:
BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA
US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA
NON-US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE IN BROADCASTS. NO USE BY AUSTRALIA BROADCASTER WEBSITES
Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: United States
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: Natural/English
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com