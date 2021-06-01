COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Martes 1 de Junio de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY USA-COSTA RICA/BLINKEN

Por
REUTERSJUN 01
1 de Junio de 2021

Blinken holds news conference with Costa Rican President Alvardo

Start: 01 Jun 2021 21:55 GMT

End: 01 Jun 2021 21:55 GMT

SAN JOSE, COSTA RICA - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken holds a joint news conference with Costa Rican President Alvardo.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA.

US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA.

NON-US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE IN BROADCASTS. NO USE BY AUSTRALIA BROADCASTER WEBSITES.

Source: US NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Costa Rica

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NAT/ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

