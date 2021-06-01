ADVISORY USA-COSTA RICA/BLINKEN

Blinken holds news conference with Costa Rican President Alvardo
Start: 01 Jun 2021 21:55 GMT
End: 01 Jun 2021 21:55 GMT
SAN JOSE, COSTA RICA - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken holds a joint news conference with Costa Rican President Alvardo.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA.
US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA.
NON-US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE IN BROADCASTS. NO USE BY AUSTRALIA BROADCASTER WEBSITES.
Source: US NETWORK POOL
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Costa Rica
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NAT/ENGLISH
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com