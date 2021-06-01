ADVISORY SPAIN-MOROCCO/POLISARIO

Protest outside Spain's High Court after trial of Brahim Ghali
Start: 01 Jun 2021 09:58 GMT
End: 01 Jun 2021 12:00 GMT
MADRID - The Movement of Spanish Women for a Moroccan Sahara (Movimiento de Mujeres Españolas para la Marroquinidad del Sahara) holds a protest outside Spain's High Court and calls for the arrest of Brahim Ghali who they accuse of committing torture, illegal detention and crimes against humanity in the Tinduf camps.
