Martes 1 de Junio de 2021
Agencias

ADVISORY SPAIN-MOROCCO/POLISARIO

Por
REUTERSJUN 01
1 de Junio de 2021

Protest outside Spain's High Court after trial of Brahim Ghali

Start: 01 Jun 2021 09:58 GMT

End: 01 Jun 2021 12:00 GMT

MADRID - The Movement of Spanish Women for a Moroccan Sahara (Movimiento de Mujeres Españolas para la Marroquinidad del Sahara) holds a protest outside Spain's High Court and calls for the arrest of Brahim Ghali who they accuse of committing torture, illegal detention and crimes against humanity in the Tinduf camps.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Spain

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Quiénes son “Los Fifas”, el nuevo término para criticar la masculinidad tóxica en México

Por qué las Tigresas recibieron doble medalla tras coronarse campeonas del Guard1anes 2021

Ignacio Peregrín destapó que su mamá rompió en llanto tras compromiso de Belinda y Christian Nodal

Cómo el COVID-19 cambiará para siempre nuestra relación con las pantallas

