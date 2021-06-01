ADVISORY OLYMPICS-2020/AUSTRALIA

Australian women's softball team arrives in Japan for pre-Olympic training camp

Start: 31 May 2021 22:22 GMT

End: 01 Jun 2021 01:46 GMT

**EDITORS PLEASE NOTE - NOT FOR PUBLICATION, FOR PLANNING PURPOSES ONLY - MONITOR FOR FURTHER UPDATES**

---

NARITA INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, JAPAN - The Australian women's softball team arrives in Japan for a pre-Olympic training camp in Ota, Gunma Prefecture.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: FOREIGN POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Japan

Topic: Sports

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com