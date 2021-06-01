COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Martes 1 de Junio de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY CHILE-POLITICS/PINERA

Por
REUTERSJUN 01
1 de Junio de 2021

Pinera delivers the annual state of the nation address

Start: 01 Jun 2021 18:36 GMT

End: 01 Jun 2021 19:36 GMT

VALPARAÍSO, CHILE - Chile's President Sebastian Pinera delivers the annual state of the nation address.

SCHEDULE:

1845GMT- President Sebastian Pinera arrives to Congress in Valparaíso

1900GMT- President speech starts

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: GOV TV

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Chile

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / SPANISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Duro golpe del sargazo al Caribe, joya turística mexicana

Duro golpe del sargazo al Caribe, joya turística mexicana

Las remesas a México incrementaron en los primeros cuatro meses de 2021

Arte, lujo, y una tina de plata hecha por Diego Rivera: así era la mansión de María Félix en Polanco

La verdad detrás de la herencia de Itatí Zucchi en la que se beneficia a Itatí Cantoral

Kate Winslet se enfrentó con el director de “Mare of Easttown” para que no borraran su panza en una escena de sexo

DEPORTES

Estallaron los memes tras el sorteo de la Copa Libertadores por un posible cruce entre River y Boca en cuartos de final

Estallaron los memes tras el sorteo de la Copa Libertadores por un posible cruce entre River y Boca en cuartos de final

Diego Schwartzman se impuso con contundencia en su debut en Roland Garros: también celebraron Federico Coria y Facundo Bagnis

“Muy emocionado de ser parte del grupo de propietarios”: Mesut Özil confirmó la adquisición del 50% del Necaxa

“Estoy temblando”: el conmovedor momento en el que el Kun Agüero sorteó una camioneta entre los empleados del Manchester City

Real Madrid anunció a Carlo Ancelotti como reemplazante de Zinedine Zidane

ENTRETENIMIENTO

La verdad detrás de la herencia de Itatí Zucchi en la que se beneficia a Itatí Cantoral

La verdad detrás de la herencia de Itatí Zucchi en la que se beneficia a Itatí Cantoral

Kate Winslet se enfrentó con el director de “Mare of Easttown” para que no borraran su panza en una escena de sexo

Lolita Cortés destrozó a Michelle Vieth y halagó hasta el llanto a Marisol González en “Las Estrellas Bailan en Hoy”

La disputa por la herencia de Valentín Elizalde: las hijas pelean contra la abuela

“Llegaba en vivo”: Itatí Cantoral reveló cómo filmó la famosa escena de “Soraya Montenegro” y “la maldita lisiada”

TENDENCIAS

Baja eficacia, pero menos mortalidad en casos graves: radiografía de la vacuna china de Sinovac

Baja eficacia, pero menos mortalidad en casos graves: radiografía de la vacuna china de Sinovac

Twitter trabaja en un sistema para advertir sobre la desinformación que circula en esa red social

Cómo gestionar el espacio en Google Fotos para aprovecharlo al máximo

¿Cuán rápida es realmente tu conexión de internet?

Día del Padre: cuándo es y por qué este año cae feriado