COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Lunes 31 de Mayo de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

Las 5 fotos imperdibles que publicó Falcao en Instagram

Por
Newsroom Infobae
31 de Mayo de 2021

Falcao (@falcao) revolucionó la red social de Instagram gracias a las publicaciones que realizó en las últimas horas. Los 5 posteos de historias y fotografías, lograron más de 477.491 de interacciones entre sus followers.

Los posts más relevantes son:



Nos sentimos muy orgullosos por el trabajo hecho durante toda la temporada. Un esfuerzo realizado por todos que nos permitió luchar hasta el último minuto. Yo sé que todo lo que hemos vivido durante estos meses nos hará más fuertes para la próxima temporada. ///// We are very proud of the work done during the season. An effort that allowed us to fight until the end. Everything we have experienced during these months will make us stronger for the next season. My gratitude to all supporters. 🧡💛



Unite to celebrate the power of unity and respect, both on and off the pitch, that’s the message behind the #BOSSBottled United campaign @boss @harrykane @toni.kr8s @sergiroberto @raphaelvarane #ManofToday



Amo estos momentos a tu lado ♥️



Mi mayor tesoro. Los amo 🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰



💕

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

instagram

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Dieron de alta a Luis Manuel Otero Alcántara, el artista disidente cubano que estaba hospitalizado

Dieron de alta a Luis Manuel Otero Alcántara, el artista disidente cubano que estaba hospitalizado

El elogio del Papa a Pep Guardiola por besar la medalla luego de perder la final de la Champions League

Juez suspendió provisionalmente reforma que devolvía “monopolio” a Pemex en venta de hidrocarburos

FGR aseguró predio en Teotihuacán donde se realizaban obras sin autorización del INAH

Tras ganar la Champions League, el Chelsea quiere romper el mercado con un delantero de lujo: quiénes son los tres apuntados

DEPORTES

El elogio del Papa a Pep Guardiola por besar la medalla luego de perder la final de la Champions League

El elogio del Papa a Pep Guardiola por besar la medalla luego de perder la final de la Champions League

Tras ganar la Champions League, el Chelsea quiere romper el mercado con un delantero de lujo: quiénes son los tres apuntados

Las polémicas en la semifinal entre Boca y Racing: ¿eran para roja las faltas de Aníbal Moreno y Fabra?

Los rivales de Canelo que lo convertirán en el atleta mejor pagado del mundo

Naomi Osaka reveló que sufrió depresión y se bajó de Roland Garros para cuidar su salud mental

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Las dos grandes tragedias en la vida de Elsa Aguirre, estrella de la Época de Oro

Las dos grandes tragedias en la vida de Elsa Aguirre, estrella de la Época de Oro

Corona, capa y playera del Cruz Azul: la celebración del “Capi” Pérez acaparó “Venga la Alegría”

“Las Estrellas Bailan en Hoy”: tundieron a Macky González y Memo Corral

“Sería ‘el burro hablando de orejas’”: Coque Muñiz fue cuestionado sobre el error de Pablo Montero con el Himno

Marisol González con hielos hasta el cuello: así pagó su apuesta en “Hoy” tras el triunfo de Cruz Azul

TENDENCIAS

A 10 años de la Ley Nacional de Control de Tabaco, el 67% de los kioscos exhibe cigarrillos en estantes y carteles

A 10 años de la Ley Nacional de Control de Tabaco, el 67% de los kioscos exhibe cigarrillos en estantes y carteles

Qué es la neumonía bilateral, la afección más temida frente al COVID-19

Amazon instaló cabinas de meditación para sus empleados

Cómo se preparan los salones del automóvil de cara a la pospandemia

A partir de mañana se termina el almacenamiento ilimitado y gratuito en Google Fotos